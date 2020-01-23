Dhemaji: APCC Takes out “Janajagaran Padayatra” Against CAA

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday launched the second phase of ‘Janajagaran padayatra’ (mass awareness foot march) in protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from Jonai in north Assam’s Dhemaji district.

Addressing a huge gathering, APCC president Ripun Bora said that his party will mount pressure on the Centre not to implement the CAA in the State if voted to power in the next election.

Criticizing BJP, Bora said the saffron party is forcefully implementing CAA in Assam and the country as well thereby contemplating illegal Bangladeshis to settle in Assam.

He also said that the people of Assam have understood the terrible effect of CAA and taking to streets to protest against it. People understood that the act is unconstitutional and sufficient to destroy the existence of the indigenous Assamese people. So it must be scrapped.

Taking a dig at chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Bora alleged that BJP is contemplating foreign nationals to enroll as Indian citizens through the CAA for its political gain.

He said, “Sonowal, who earlier reported the presence of about 50 lakh illegal immigrants in-state, is not seeing any foreigners here after coming to power.”

The APCC President appealed the citizens to vote Congress party to form the next Union Government and give the opportunity to repeal CAA in the parliament.