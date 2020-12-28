Dhemaji: CM Visits Martyr Mritunjoy Chutia’s Family

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday visited martyr Mritunjoy Chutia’s residence at Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district to pay homage to his departed soul and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

CM Sonowal also offered shraddhanjali at the samadhi of the braveheart martyr at his native village. He also handed over a sum of Rs 20 lakhs as financial assistance to the martyr’s family.

“Expressed my deepest condolences to his family members and on behalf of Assam Govt, handed over Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance” Sonowal told in a tweet.

Expressed my deepest condolences to his family members and on behalf of Assam Govt, handed over ₹ 20 lakh as financial assistance.



To fulfill a dream of Mrityunjoy, I have directed Dhemaji DC to build a Children's Park near his samadhi, naming it in honour of the martyr. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 28, 2020

Paying visit to the martyr’s house, the Chief Minister said, “To fulfill a dream of Mrityunjoy, I have directed Dhemaji DC to build a Children’s Park near his samadhi, naming it in honour of the martyr”.

“Saluting the immortal sacrifice of Swahid Mrityunjoy Chutia, who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in J&K and gave us the highest precedent of patriotism” he added.

It may be noted that Mritunjoy Chutia, along with other two, while on duty, suffered grievous injuries in December 23rd grenade attack by terrorists in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. He succumbed to his injuries the next day. His last rites were performed in his native village with full state honours on December 26.