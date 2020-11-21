Top StoriesRegional

Dhubri Lawyer Held For Cheating People In Name Of Jobs

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
A Dhubri based lawyer was arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating people by promising them government jobs in exchange for money.

The accused identified as one Monirul Islam is a resident of Geramari village near Gauripur police station. He allegedly took money from a youth named Safiqul Houque by promising him a government job.

According to police, the lawyer claimed he knew several top officials in different government departments as well as some ministers. A deal was fixed at Rs 5 lakh for a government job and the victim paid Rs 2.5 lakh as advance, promising him to pay the rest after getting the appointment letter.

Upon realizing that he was cheated, Hoque filed a police complaint. The lawyer Islam was arrested on Thursday. Investigation is underway.

