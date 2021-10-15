Dibrugarh: 22-Year-Old Youth Goes Missing Near Brahmaputra River

A 22-year-old youth identified as Ankur Roy drowned in the river Brahmaputra at upper Assam’s DibrugarhFriday.

Ankur Roy, a resident of Dhemaji, who was employed near Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, went missing from the bank of river Brahmaputra at Tinkunia in Dibrugarh on Friday.

Locals suspected that he might have drowned in river Brahmaputra at Tinkunia on Friday as his clothes were found near the river bank.

As per National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) sources, Ankur Roy drowned while he went to take a bath in the river at about 4.30 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the NDRF team started a search operation immediately after being informed.

Sources said the NDRF will resume the search operation again from Saturday morning.