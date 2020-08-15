Top StoriesRegional

Dibrugarh: 6 Arrested For Demanding Money From Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
Dibrugarh Police have arrested 6 youth in connection to an extortion case that took place on August 12.

As per sources, a group of around 25 people had demanded a sum of Rupees 10 lakhs from a private hospital named Dr. Damani’s Nursing Home after accusing the hospital of many irregularities.

Accompanied by a reporter, the group reportedly threatened to publish stories against the hospital in media if it failed to pay the sum. With the help of such threats, the private hospital was made to cough up a sum of Rupees 90,000.

Later, an FIR was filed by the hospital authorities to that effect which led to the said arrests.

The Police have reportedly informed that more people involved in the incident will be arrested.  

