Indigo and Vistara Airlines have announced cancellation of flights at Dibrugarh Airport for the second day on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions impacting visibility and operations.

However, Air India flight AI-3427 landed in Dibrugarh today morning and completed its boarding safely.

Meanwhile, another Air India flight has been diverted to Guwahati. The Delhi-Dibrugarh flight No AI-893 has been diverted due to bad weather.