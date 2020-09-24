Top StoriesRegional

Dibrugarh: Person Falls off 7-Story Apartment, Dies

Pratidin Bureau
In an unfortunate incident, a person died after falling from a 7-story apartment in Dibrugarh today.

Identified as Om Prakash Sharma, he was a resident of Amba Heights Apartment, close to Dibrugarh Sadar Thana.

More details awaited.

