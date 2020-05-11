Dibrugarh Police Gift A Moped To Help Janmoni To Sell Vegetables

The picture of a girl in Dibrugarh selling vegetables door to door on a bicycle during the lockdown has been widely circulated on social media, drawing praise from netizens.

Janmoni Gogoi, 20, a resident of Saphakati, Ghogora Gaon of the Bogibeel supports her parents by selling vegetables at the Borbaruah market. She has a dream to pursue higher education. After the nationwide lockdown was imposed, she started selling vegetables door to door on a bicycle.

Janmoni has completed her higher secondary from Dibrugarh Government Girls’ HS School. She is the only daughter of Kiran Gogoi and Monomoti.

Janmoni said: “My father has been ailing for the last 18 years. He cannot walk and my mother sells vegetables in the Borbaruah market to run the family. For the last two years, I am helping her to sell vegetables. During the lockdown, we cannot go to Borbaruah to sell vegetables, so I decided to sell vegetables from door to door on a bicycle.

Janmoni added, “Since the lockdown, we have faced many difficulties to run our family because we could not go to Borbaruah to sell vegetables. Coronavirus has spread fear among the villagers. We are not getting any help from the government. So I decided to sell vegetables on a bicycle in our locality. We procure vegetables from Bogibeel and sell in Jamira,”

After several media houses reported her of selling vegetables on a cycle during the lockdown, the Dibrugarh police decided to gift her the moped.

Dibrugarh police on Monday gifted moped to Janmoni Gogoi- a young girl who hogged the limelight recently after her story of selling vegetables to support her family went viral. Dibrugarh DSP(HQ) Pallavi Mazumdar handed a TVS moped to Janmoni in her residence.

Janmoni said, “I am thankful to the Dibrugarh police. This would help me in a great way and ferrying vegetables from one place to another would now become easier.”

Addressing media DSP(HQ) Pallavi Mazumdar said “after getting the news we decided to help her. However, she refused to take any monetary help from us. She has self-respect and she didn’t want any help from us but we then decided to give her a moped which will help her during ferrying vegetables,”.

“We are proud of her and she is a true inspiration for others,” the DSP added.

On the other hand, DHSK college principal Sashi Kanta Saikia expressed his willingness to finance her higher studies.