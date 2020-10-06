Dibrugarh: Tengakhat SI Arrested for Taking Bribe

Pratidin Bureau
Tengakhat SI Arrested
A Sub Inspector of Tengakhat police station in Dibrugarh district was arrested for demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a civilian, tweeted ADGP (L&O), GP Singh.

The amount recovered from his possession and a follow up action into the case is going on.

GP Singh in his tweet said, “Sub Inspector Dipjyoti Das of Tengakhat Police Station of Dibrugarh district has been arrested for demanding and receiving INR 1 Lac from a civilian. The said amount has been recovered from his possession. Follow up action is going on.”

“Successful trap laid by DV&AC. DFO and ACF arrested at Lakhimpur while accepting INR 50k each,” Singh wrote in a separate tweet.

“People May pass on more such inputs for laying traps,” the tweet added.

