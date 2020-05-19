Dibrugarh Triple Murder: Main Accused Killed in Encounter

Retired SSB jawan Sanjay Das, the main accused of the triple murder case in Dibrugarh was killed in an encounter with Dibrugarh Police at around 3 AM on Tuesday. Das fired at his wife, his son, and a maternal uncle with his .32 pistol on Monday.

Das was absconding after the triple murder after which police launched an operation in search of him. He was hiding in an abandoned building when police found him on Monday night itself.

According to police, he was told to surrender but he didn’t and when asked about the reason for killing three persons at a time, he refused to disclose the reason and instead burst into tears. Police later fired him in the encounter.

“We launched an operation to catch the accused alive. However, when he continued firing for hours, we also had to counter fire,” police said.

“He sustained bullet injuries and later succumb to his injuries,” police added.