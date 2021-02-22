Dibrugarh University Declared Containment Zone

In view of the detection of two positive COVID cases, the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts, Dibrugarh University has been declared as a containment zone for the next seven days i.e February 22-February 28.

According to an official notification issued by Office of the Registrar, any unauthorized entry and exit into the notified containment zone has been barred for the time period. Movement of unauthorized vehicles and individuals within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect.

“In this regard, all students, teachers and employees are hereby advised to keep themselves in home isolation for seven days w.e.f 22.02.2021 and go for RT-PCR COVID-19 test within three days” it stated.

Earlier today, in a tweet NHM informed that Assam has reported 14 new coronavirus cases out of 15,536 tests conducted while 18 have been discharged.