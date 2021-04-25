Dibrugarh University Hosts 19th Convocation In Virtual Mode

In view of the spiralling cases of coronavirus in the district, Dibrugarh University is conducting an online convocation ceremony on Sunday.

During the 19th convocation today, graduates of the varsity between November 1, 2018 and November 30, 2019, will be awarded their degrees. Further, noted litterateur Padmashree Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi will be conferred the Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Degree (Honorary) for his valuable contribution as a litterateur, critic, academician and social reformer.

The Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati Professor Gautam Barua is the chief guest of the university’s nineteenth convocation.

The virtual convocation is underway on the university website dibru.ac.in and on its official YouTube link youtu.be/5bmm8LpE4gw .

The students will be able to collect the certificates from May 10 from the University and colleges.

“It is also informed to all concerned that due to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, candidates of any degree could not be invited to receive their Degrees ‘in person’…The University sincerely regrets the limitation compelled by the present situation and appeals cooperation from all concerned,” read an official statement.

On Saturday evening, Dibrugarh has reported 115 cases and two deaths.