Didn’t approach anyone to seek RS Ticket: Jayanta Baruah

Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah on Sunday made it clear that he didn’t approach anyone to seek Rajya Sabha ticket.

There is speculation that the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) may field Jayanta Baruah as a joint candidate for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats.

Mr. Barua, however, said he was not interested in joining politics or contesting elections.

As the last date of filing nominations inches closer, ruling and opposition parties are struggling to decide on their respective candidates for the upper house polls which are slated to be held on March 26.

The names of the CAA critics doing the rounds include jailed peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, film-maker Jahnu Barua, actor Barasha Rani Bishoya, journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and Sadin-Pratidin group Chairman Jayanta Baruah.