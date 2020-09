A person named Narayan Chetri died today when a motor bike hit him while he was standing outside his house at Kenduguri in Digboi.

The locals, after the accident, caught hold of the two boys who were on the vehicle and handed them over to Digboi Police.

The two have been identified as Dipu Gogoi and Akash Baruah. It has been learnt that their vehicle also doesn’t have a number plate.