Digboi: One Dead, Two Injured in Grenade Blast

In an unfortunate incident, a person died while two others have been injured at a grenade blast at Tingrai Bazaar in Digboi. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants lobbed the grenade in front of a hardware shop owned by a person named Puranmal Agarwala.

As per initial reports, the deceased was the owner of the shop while two others have sustained serious injuries. Police reached the spot immediately after the incident and an investigation has been started.

Meanwhile, the Army and Police have cordon off the area.

It may be mentioned that A 14-year-old boy was killed on May 12 in a grenade explosion in a village in Tinsukia district. According to authorities, the blast took place when the minor picked up an abandoned grenade near the Burhi Dihing River in Kotha Adarsha Gaon in Jagun.

Terming it an “unfortunate accidental blast”, the Assam Police said in a statement that the “grenade may have been dropped mistakenly by security forces during routine movement in the area.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Further investigation is on,” said the statement.

Confirming the incident, Tinsukia SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar said that a case under Explosive Substances Act was registered under the Lekhapani Police station. “We have seized all the items from the area and are further investigating it,” he said, adding that there was a possibility that the grenade may have been accidentally dropped in the area because it is “frequented by security forces owing to its sensitive nature.”

“Two-three years back an encounter had taken place adjacent to the area, which is located in the interiors. On and off, our security forces keep moving there,” he said.

The victim, along with his brother, was going to the river to take a bath around 8.30 am Tuesday. “His brother was ahead of him. He suddenly heard the blast and turned around to see that his brother was unconscious with the grenade in his hand,” said SP Nimbalkar.

He was, thereafter, taken to Margherita Civil Hospital for treatment, but breathed his last at 10.30 am last Tuesday.

