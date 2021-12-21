Digboi: Property Worth 6 Lakhs Burnt In Massive Fire

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Digboi Fire
REPRESENTATIVE

A massive fire broke out today in Digboi’s Golai locality in which one house was completely gutted.

The incident of fire reportedly took place at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The residence of one Ratan Upadhyay was reportedly burnt to the ground in the massive fire.

The reason behind the fire that broke out at the house has not been established as of yet.

Related News

CVC And DSPE Acts, 2021 Get Prez Kovind’s Assent

Assam: 1 Cannabis Supplier Injured In Police Firing While…

Assam: 1050 Illegal Squatters Evicted As Part Of Crackdown…

India Reports 6,563 New Covid-19 Cases In The Past 24 Hours

Meanwhile, damages worth around 6 lakhs have been reported due to the fire that has completely gutted the house.

ALSO READ: CVC And DSPE Acts, 2021 Get Prez Kovind’s Assent

You might also like
National

ST Panel Resolves Only 26% Complaints Of Atrocities Against Tribals In Last 3 Years

Assam

Aggressive gestures during Shaan’s live concert

Top Stories

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Launches Various Projects

National

AUSTRALIA | India Born politician takes oath on Gita

Assam

Alaboi Battle | Govt To Set Up War Memorial

Top Stories

Hima Das wins 400m in Federation cup