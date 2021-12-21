Digboi: Property Worth 6 Lakhs Burnt In Massive Fire

A massive fire broke out today in Digboi’s Golai locality in which one house was completely gutted.

The incident of fire reportedly took place at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The residence of one Ratan Upadhyay was reportedly burnt to the ground in the massive fire.

The reason behind the fire that broke out at the house has not been established as of yet.

Meanwhile, damages worth around 6 lakhs have been reported due to the fire that has completely gutted the house.

