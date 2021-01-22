Dipa Karmakar Receives Tripura Bibhusan Award

Olympian Dipa Karmakar has been conferred with the Tripura Bibhusan Award by the state government on Statehood Day. The BJP-led government in Tripura has honoured five eminent personalities on the occasion of Statehood Day on Thursday.

The Bibhusan award consists of a memento, cash prize and other gifts handed over by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

This is for the first time that the state government has decided to honour eminent personalities on the occasion of the statehood day in recognition of their contribution towards the state.

While Dipa Karmakar received Tripura Bhibushan Award, chess wonder Arshiya Das was honoured with the Tripura Bhusan Award.

Five personalities received Nagarik Samman and 9 individuals received Purna Nagarik Samman.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais, deputy chief minister Jishnu Debbarma, sports minister Manoj Kanti Deb and forest minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia were also present at the programme.

Handing over the award, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb highlighted the state government’s works for the welfare of the common people.

The chief minister said, “Today is a great and historic day for Tripura.”

He said without making a statistical comparison with the previous government, it can be said the “new government is moving towards the development of all aspects of the state with a new mentality”.

“The one and only goal of the state government is to continue the welfare programmes to realise the dream of building a better Tripura,” he added.

The chief minister said the per capita income has increased in Tripura.

“The projects like SEZ, ICP and Feni bridge are coming up in Sabroom which will bring a positive impact on the state’s socio-economic condition. These projects are being developed during the last two-and-half years,” he added.