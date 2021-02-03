Diphu: A Youth Dies Due to Food Poisoning at CM’s Event

By Pratidin Bureau
A youth succumbed to death after falling ill by eating packaged lunch served at an event at Diphu attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The youth identified as Kangbura Dey died on Tuesday midnight after he fainted, informed family member. He also consumed the food served at the event. He left behind his wife and two children.

At least 51 persons have been admitted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital due to food poisoning after consuming the packaged lunch served by the medical college at the event yesterday.

As per initial reports, more persons are being admitted and one person died today. Many children have been reported to have fallen sick and the isolation wards for the treatment of coronavirus have been occupied with the patients suffering from food poisioning.

According to sources it has been confirmed that the lunch packets served during the inaugural programme of the first academic session of the medical college’s MBBS course has triggered the food poisonings among the people of the region.

The Deputy Commissioner of Karbi Anglong district has arrived at the hospital to take stock of the situation after the incident took place.

