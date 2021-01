In a sensational incident, the dead body of a yoga teacher was recovered at Rangmong in Diphu on Friday morning.

As per reports, the deceased youth was identified as one Tanmoy Das. He was working as a contractual yoga teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Locals suspected that some unidentified man called him and allegedly killed him with a sharp weapon.

It may be stated that he was staying in a rented house in Diphu. He belongs to Nagaon’s Panigaon.

Further details awaited.