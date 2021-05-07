DMK Chief MK Stalin Takes Oath as TN CM

DMK Chief MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning.

He was administered the oath of office by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress’s P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials were present during the ceremony.

On Thursday, the DMK had announced that the new Tamil Nadu cabinet will have 34 members including senior party leaders such as Duraimurugan.

Stalin will be holding the home portfolio along with public, general administration, all India services, district revenue officers, special programme implementation and welfare of differently abled persons portfolios.

The new cabinet will also have 15 first-time ministers including former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian and the party’s north Chennai strongman, PK Sekarbabu.