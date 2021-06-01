Doctors’ Association to Stage Protest Against Baba Ramdev Today

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) India will observe a nationwide protest against Yoga Guru Ramdev on Tuesday over his remarks regarding allopathic treatment and modern medicine on healing COVID-19. The controversy arose after a video went viral in social media of Ramdev terming modern allopathy a stupid and failed science.

FORDA India on Saturday informed that it will hold a nationwide black day protest without hampering the patient care to voice their protest against the statement of Baba Ramdev which also insulted COVID warriors during this crisis of pandemic. The association also demanded an unconditional open public apology pr action against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) will also hold a protest on the same day against Ramdev`s “irresponsible statements” on modern medicine.

In a statement, the DAJ also appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to instruct necessary action against Ramdev and said that he should face the consequences of his “irresponsible and despicable public statements”.

The protest will be held without hampering the care being given to patients amid the COVID pandemic. As part of the protest, doctors will wear black bandages.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take appropriate action under sedition and other charges against Ramdev for allegedly “spearheading a misinformation campaign on COVID vaccination”.

The IMA had sent a legal notice to yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy and “defaming” scientific medicine. However, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust denied allegations by the IMA that Ramdev has misled people by making “unlearned” statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

“IMA brings to the notice of our Health Minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that `modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai` (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science),” the association had said in its statement.

Also Read: Kerala Govt Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions