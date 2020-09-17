Donald Trump Accused Of Sexual Assault

“A former model Amy Dorris has accused US President Donald Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in 1997 — the latest allegation made against the Republican incumbent just weeks before he seeks reelection”, an Agence France-Presse report stated.

Dorris told The Guardian that Trump sexually assaulted her in his VIP suite at the US Open tennis tournament in New York — claims he denied via his lawyers, the AFP report said.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” Dorris said in an interview.

“I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” she added.

Dorris was 24 at the time of the alleged incidents. Trump was 51 and married at the time to his second wife, Marla Maples, the report further said.

She first told The Guardian her story more than a year ago, but asked the newspaper not to publish it.

“I’m sick of him getting away with this,” Dorris said.

Dorris provided The Guardian with several photos showing her in Trump’s company, and multiple people corroborated her account, saying she told them at the time.

Meanwhile, Trump’s attorneys told the newspaper that her version of events was “unreliable and there would be other witnesses if she had been assaulted”, the report added.