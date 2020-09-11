“Don’t Overcharge For Ambulance Service”: SC To States
The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states to fix a reasonable rate for providing ambulance services to Covid patients.
The decision came after hearing a number of petitions regarding streamlining of healthcare services amid the pandemic.
The top court, while expressing concern over inflating charges, said that the state governments should ensure there are sufficient number of ambulances available in each district.
The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Centre to cap Covid-19 testing charges in various states.