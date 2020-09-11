Top StoriesNational

“Don’t Overcharge For Ambulance Service”: SC To States

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
82

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states to fix a reasonable rate for providing ambulance services to Covid patients.

The decision came after hearing a number of petitions regarding streamlining of healthcare services amid the pandemic.

The top court, while expressing concern over inflating charges, said that the state governments should ensure there are sufficient number of ambulances available in each district.

Related News

AASU, AJCYP To Form New Party

Will Assam See More Than 3000 COVID Deaths?

Centre Releases Rs 6,195 Crore Grant To 14 States

Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail Plea Rejected By Court

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Centre to cap Covid-19 testing charges in various states.

You might also like
National

Solar Charkha Mission to be launched by President Kovind on June 27

Regional

Akhil takes jibe at Himanta

Top Stories

Adil Hussain wins best Actor at the Norwegian national awards

Top Stories

MS Dhoni Deployed in Kashmir Valley

Regional

Assam bids Sunil Kalita farewell

Top Stories

RSS wants Rajen Gohain to resign from Union Council of Ministers

Comments
Loading...