In a tragic incident, a couple was charred to death after a massive fire broke out at their house near Doomdooma’s Hilika tea estate in Tinsukia district during the wee hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the blaze erupted when the couple was fast asleep during the intervening night of Saturday to Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Bhumij and Monika Bhumij.

Police have reached the scene and an investigation is underway. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.