DRDO Successfully Test-Fire Navy’s Surface-To-Air Missile

Upping the ante of India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation on Monday conducted two successful launches of vertical launch short range surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) from Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

VL-SRSAM, which is designed and developed by the DRDO for the Indian Navy, is meant for neutralizing various aerial threats at close range, including sea-skimming targets.

Indigenously designed & developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) by DRDO for Indian Navy has undergone two successful launches today. The missile is capable of neutralizing various aerial threats at close ranges. pic.twitter.com/dPaVRlrmlt — DRDO (@DRDO_India) February 22, 2021

According to the DRDO, both the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with 100% accuracy. They were tested for both minimum and maximum range.

It further said that the present trials have proved the effectiveness of the weapon system and few more trials will be conducted shortly before deployment on Indian Naval ships. Once deployed, the VL-SRSAM system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

After the successful trials, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for their achievement.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated DRDO and tweeted – “Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful launch of indigenously developed vertical launch short range surface-to-air-missile (VL SRSAM) @indiannavy, off the coast of Odisha.”