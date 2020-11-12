Drishti Rajkhowa Surrenders with Permission: Paresh Baruah

United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah in a statement said that Drishti Rajkhowa, deputy commander-in-chief of the militant group has decided to surrender with the permission.

Rajkhowa was surrounded by the security forces for about a week and that he also thought of committing suicide, Baruah said.

Rajkhowa decided to surrender keeping in mind about the ailing wife who was suffering from cancer.

Drishti Rajkhowa has surrendered in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Rajkhowa (originally Manoj Rabha) who was under the custody of the Army intelligence has bound to Assam and is expected to reach by today evening. He was cornered after a gun battle in the Bolbogkre village in South Garo Hills with a team from SF-10 commandoes.

He is known to be a close confidant of Paresh Baruah. He belonged to ULFA’s 709 battalions and was operating in western Assam and Meghalaya. Drishti was made deputy commander-in-chief in November 2011.