Drunk Army Jawan, Wife Misbehave With Cops At Dispur Police Station

By Pratidin Bureau
The husband is reportedly an Indian Army jawan.

A woman in an inebriated condition caused a ruckus at the Dispur Police Station after she along with her husband were caught for excessive drinking on Sunday.

The couple was reportedly caught by the police for excessive drinking and was found in an extremely drunken condition. The husband is reportedly an Indian Army jawan.

After being taken to the police station, the woman, wife of the jawan reportedly started misbehaving with the officials present and created a scene there under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, a police officer was also reportedly injured as the woman incessantly attacked them.

