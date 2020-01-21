DTO, Kamrup (M) To Install GPRS in City Buses

The District Transport Officer (DTO), Kamrup (M) launched an operation against the city bus on Tuesday in the Beltola area under the leadership of DTO Bapan Kalita.

The DTO has launched the operation against the violation of rules by the city buses. “We will soon install GPRS in the city buses in order to control them. The city buses stops at a bus stoppage for long and with the installation of the GPRS we will be able to track them. If we find any violation, then strict action will be taken against them,” said Bapan Kalita while speaking to Pratidintime.

Kalita also said that the city bus creates chaos in the roads and violates traffic rules many times and to bring them in control, the GPRS will be installed.

Earlier also the DTO launched new rules for city buses and provided Time Card to the buses but they drivers do not follow such rules for which it creates huge traffic congestion in the roads.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) Biswajit Pegu also said earlier that the distance between city bus stops will be decreased to 750 metres. The Kamrup (Metro) district administration is planning to reduce the distance between city bus stops.

Pegu said that the distance between two city bus stops will be decreased to 750 metres as per the Gauhati High Court directive, adding that it will decrease the unauthorised halting of city buses to pick up passengers in the city.

Pegu strictly asked all the officials concerned and representatives of transport associations to ensure implementation of recently formulated ‘time card’ system in every city bus plying in and around the city. The DC asserted that all city buses have to follow the routes as formulated by the RTA in collaboration with the police administration and other departments.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ranjan Bhuyan said that the traffic congestion problem would decrease a lot if every city bus starts following all the rules and regulations formulated by the administration. In this connection, Bhuyan sought cooperation from all sections.