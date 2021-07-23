Dubai Creates Artificial Rain Using Drone to Beat Scorching Heat

Dubai is reeling under the scorching heat of the summer and the temperature in the place surpassed 50C at a point. To beat the heat, the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology came up with a solution that resulted in the monsoon-like downpour on the highways.

The enhanced rain in Dubai is created using drone technology known as cloud seeding, reports Daily Mail. The innovative technology gives clouds an electric shock that makes then clump together to produce precipitation.

A video of the downpour was also shared on the official Twitter handle of UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology. The video shows rain pouring down on a highway as the cars navigate through it.

