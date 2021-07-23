EnvironmentTechnologyTop Stories

Dubai Creates Artificial Rain Using Drone to Beat Scorching Heat

By Pratidin Bureau

Dubai is reeling under the scorching heat of the summer and the temperature in the place surpassed 50C at a point. To beat the heat, the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology came up with a solution that resulted in the monsoon-like downpour on the highways.

The enhanced rain in Dubai is created using drone technology known as cloud seeding, reports Daily Mail. The innovative technology gives clouds an electric shock that makes then clump together to produce precipitation.

A video of the downpour was also shared on the official Twitter handle of UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology. The video shows rain pouring down on a highway as the cars navigate through it.

Related News

App Developed For Online Sale of Liquor In Guwahati

Dalai Lama’s Close Aides Among Potential Pegasus Targets:…

Assam: Free Online Counselling For People In Distress Amid…

Assam CM Sarma to Meet Meghalaya CM Today Over Border Issue

ALSO READ: Dalai Lama’s Close Aides Among Potential Pegasus Targets: Report

You might also like
Assam

Cyclone Fani: Do’s and don’ts

World

North Korea blows up joint inter-liaison office with South Korea

National

PCB Declares Public Health Emergency in Delhi

Assam

Border Outpost Demolished in Karbi Anglong

Top Stories

Assam flattened curve, bottom of major state list

National

Man visiting Delhi CM arrested with live bullet

Comments
Loading...