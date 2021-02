Assam police on Sunday arrested two people in connection with the mysterious death of a newly-married woman, Pushpa Das, at the residence of her in-laws in Duliajan’s Bhadoi Pachali.

As per sources, the deceased’s husband Dipjyoti Gogoi, and sister-in-law Sangita Das have been arrested in connection to it.

The deceased’s family has demanded justice for her death saying that it was murder.

The reason for her death is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is underway.