Top StoriesNational

Dy CM Manish Sisodia Tests Negative For COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
41

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was discharged from a private hospital today after testing negative for COVID-19. The doctors, however, have advised him to take rest for a week.

Sisodia was also suffering from Dengue apart from COVID-19.

After testing positive for the contagion on September 14, the Deputy CM was moved to the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital.

Related News

Israel: Lockdown Will “No Way” End As Planned

Never Accepted Unilaterally Defined 1959 LAC: MEA

Teacher Given Death Sentence For Poisoning Students

Meghalaya Declares 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Flood Victims

However, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at a private Max hospital in Delhi on September 25.

The Deputy CM was reportedly administered convalescent plasma therapy as part of his treatment.   

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Maintains a Steady COVID Recovery Rate

Regional

Arunachal Govt. Plans to Set up Disaster Relief Centre

Sports

Lord Test: India slowly going out of the game

Regional

Brahmaputra Pushkaram To be Celebrated From Nov 5

Top Stories

Adidas to specially design shoes for Gold-medallist Swapna Barman

World

Google CEO Sundar Pichai questions Trump’s visa ban

Comments
Loading...