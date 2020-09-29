Dy CM Manish Sisodia Tests Negative For COVID-19

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was discharged from a private hospital today after testing negative for COVID-19. The doctors, however, have advised him to take rest for a week.

Sisodia was also suffering from Dengue apart from COVID-19.

After testing positive for the contagion on September 14, the Deputy CM was moved to the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital.

However, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at a private Max hospital in Delhi on September 25.

The Deputy CM was reportedly administered convalescent plasma therapy as part of his treatment.