An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Assam on Sunday evening at 5:52 PM.

According to National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake is Nagaon.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 21-03-2021, 17:52:41 IST, Lat: 26.53 & Long: 92.58, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: Nagaon, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/jSrQAHqLrc @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/ID2H6grDAX — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 21, 2021

Tremors were felt in Arunachal Pradesh as well.