EC Stays Assam Govt’s Order Of Transfer Of Police Officials

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday has put a stay on the transfer and posting of 12 IPS and 6 APS officers of Assam, which was ordered by the state government on Friday, until further orders.

Notably, the decision came after the announcement of the Assam assembly election dates yesterday by the EC.

The Commission cited the provisions of Model Code Of Conduct for the decision which puts a total ban on transfers and postings of police officers during the time period.

“The Commission vide its press note dated 26th February 2021, had announced the schedule of General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. With this announcement, the provisions of Model Code of Conduct have come into force with immediate effect, which includes total ban on the transfers and postings of all officers connected with conduct of elections,” the Commission said in an official statement.

“The Commission has therefore decided to keep the transfer/posting of these police officers in abeyance till further orders,” it added.