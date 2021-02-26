NationalRegionalTop Stories

EC To Announce Poll Dates For Assam, Other States Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. The Commission is slated to hold a press conference at 4:30 pm on Friday.

It may be stated that he Election Commission held a crucial meeting on Wednesday to finalise the schedule for the upcoming poll to four states (West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala) and one Union Territory (Puducherry).

According to reports,, at least 125 companies of central security forces are scheduled to arrive in the poll bound states. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has send off 20 companies of Central Security Forces (CSF) to Assam which will start arriving by next week in poll-bound Assam for area domination exercise.  

