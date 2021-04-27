ECI Bans All Victory Processions Post May 2

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned all victory processions on or after counting of votes on May 2.

It said that the winning candidate can be accompanied by not more than two persons to receive their victory certificate on May 2.

This come amid spiralling COVID-19 cases in India that is claiming over 2,000 lives on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, India reported over 3.23 new COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths.

Notably on Monday, the Madras High court held ECI responsible for the devastating second wave of COVID-19 that is gripping the nation. The court also said the ECI officials should “probably be tried for murder charges” for allowing political rallies during the pandemic.