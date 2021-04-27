Top StoriesElection 2021National

ECI Bans All Victory Processions Post May 2

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned all victory processions on or after counting of votes on May 2.

It said that the winning candidate can be accompanied by not more than two persons to receive their victory certificate on May 2.

This come amid spiralling COVID-19 cases in India that is claiming over 2,000 lives on a daily basis.

Related News

Senior Cong Leader Karuna Shukla Dies Of COVID-19

Meghalaya Makes 7-Day Quarantine Mandatory For Returnees

6 Houses Gutted In Dibrugarh Fire

First Consignment Of Medical Supplies From UK Reaches India

On Tuesday, India reported over 3.23 new COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths.

Notably on Monday, the Madras High court held ECI responsible for the devastating second wave of COVID-19 that is gripping the nation. The court also said the ECI officials should “probably be tried for murder charges” for allowing political rallies during the pandemic.

You might also like
Regional

Assam Govt Issues New Guidelines For Educational Institutions

Regional

2 arrested as fake gold bars seized in Hatigaon

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | France books one; England, Croatia to fight for the…

Regional

Curtain falls on North East Book Fair

Regional

FIR against Pro-Talk ULFA leader

Regional

Hagrama Mohilary Did Nothing For BTC: Naba Sarania

Comments
Loading...