Economic Blockade Reimposed in Jorhat Again

The economic blockade imposed by several organizations at Mariani in Jorhat amid the Assam-Nagaland border issue which was temporarily suspended for 36 hours in view of the peace talks has been re-imposed following the failure of the talks on Wednesday between the two states.

However, the Dhodar Ali blockade against Nagaland by ATASU has been temporarily withdrawn following a request by the district administration.

Jorhat district president of ATASU Rajib Gogoi said Mariani SDC and Titabor SDPO had on Thursday requested ATASU picketers to withdraw the blockade as the discussions were still on and Assam was still hoping for a positive response from Nagaland authorities.

The DC and SP level meeting of Jorhat and Mokokchung districts held on Wednesday at Jorhat Circuit House failed to yield any results.

Tension erupted at the inter-State boundary since November 10 following the construction of a temporary structure reportedly by Mokokchung administration within the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest under Mariani range of Jorhat Forest Division and then positioning armed Nagaland policemen at the site.

Responding to the situation the Assam Police too, on November 11 had put up a temporary camp near the spot where Nagaland policemen were camping in order to prevent any further encroachment by Nagaland.

The Mokokchung DC Limawabang Jamir had stated that he had written to the higher authorities regarding the objections raised by Jorhat district administration and that if they agreed to the dismantling of the structure, and then they would surely do so.

He had further requested the Jorhat district administration to ask the organizations to refrain from the blockade as both sides suffered.