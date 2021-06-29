NationalTop Stories

Edu Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Discharged From Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has been discharged from New Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday.

The minister was admitted to the hospital due to post-COVID complications. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April but recovered.

His health however deteriorated and was hospitalized early this month.

It may be noted that the minister had hosted an interactive session with students where he addressed concerns and queries related to the evaluation of CBSE board exams.

