All About National Mathematics Day 2023

Celebrating National Mathematics Day on December 22 is a tribute to the exceptional legacy of India's renowned mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. Hailed as a mathematical genius comparable to Euler and Jacobi from the 18th and 19th centuries, Ramanujan's profound contributions to number theory, particularly in advancing the partition function, have left an indelible mark on the world of mathematics.

Since 2012, India has observed National Mathematics Day on December 22, marked by a plethora of educational events hosted in schools and universities nationwide. The significance of this day was further elevated in 2017 with the inauguration of the Ramanujan Math Park in Kuppam, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the enduring impact of Ramanujan's work.

