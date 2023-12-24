All About National Mathematics Day 2023

Celebrating National Mathematics Day on December 22 is a tribute to the exceptional legacy of India's renowned mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. Hailed as a mathematical genius comparable to Euler and Jacobi from the 18th and 19th centuries, Ramanujan's profound contributions to number theory, particularly in advancing the partition function, have left an indelible mark on the world of mathematics.
Since 2012, India has observed National Mathematics Day on December 22, marked by a plethora of educational events hosted in schools and universities nationwide. The significance of this day was further elevated in 2017 with the inauguration of the Ramanujan Math Park in Kuppam, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the enduring impact of Ramanujan's work.
Srinivasa Ramanujan, the luminary behind India's Mathematics Day, was born in 1887 in Erode, Tamil Nadu, to an Iyengar Brahmin family. Despite lacking formal education, his brilliance in trigonometry and self-developed theorems shone through at the tender age of 12.
Facing challenges securing a scholarship for higher education due to his unconventional approach, Ramanujan embarked on a relentless pursuit of independent mathematical research. Recognized by Chennai's mathematics circles, his breakthrough came in 1913 when GH Hardy of Cambridge, impressed by Ramanujan's theorems, invited him to London.
Ramanujan's journey to Britain in 1914, with the support of Hardy, saw him enter Trinity College, Cambridge. By 1918, he achieved the distinction of becoming one of the youngest members of the Royal Society. Despite his extraordinary success, Ramanujan's health declined, prompting his return to India in 1919. Tragically, he passed away in 1920 at the age of 32.
Self-Taught Prodigy: Ramanujan was largely self-taught and developed his unique mathematical insights without formal training, showcasing an innate genius that captivated the mathematical community.
Unfinished Legacy: Ramanujan left behind three notebooks filled with unpublished results, a mathematical treasure trove that continued to captivate mathematicians, highlighting the depth of his unexplored contributions.
British Connection: GH Hardy played a pivotal role in recognizing Ramanujan's talents and facilitating his journey to England. Their collaboration resulted in groundbreaking contributions to mathematical research.
Mathematical Achievements: Ramanujan's work delved into diverse areas, including modular forms, hypergeometric series, and mock theta functions, showcasing the breadth of his mathematical prowess.
National Mathematics Day: In 2012, recognizing the importance of Ramanujan's legacy, the former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day, commemorating the birth of this mathematical prodigy.