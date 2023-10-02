Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Famous quotes By Mahatma Gandhi

"You must be the change you want to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi

"The future depends on what you do today." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." - Mahatma Gandhi

"You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results." - Mahatma Gandhi

"The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." - Mahatma Gandhi

"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes." - Mahatma Gandhi

"You don't know who is important to you until you actually lose them." - Mahatma Gandhi

"In doing something, do it with love or never do it at all." - Mahatma Gandhi

"It is health that is the real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Nonviolence is the first article of my faith. It is also the last article of my creed." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Where there is love, there is life." - Mahatma Gandhi

"It is easy enough to be friendly to one's friends. But to befriend the one who regards himself as your enemy is the quintessence of true religion." - Mahatma Gandhi

"My life is my message." - Mahatma Gandhi

"To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest." - Mahatma Gandhi

"There is no 'way to peace,' there is only 'peace.'" - Mahatma Gandhi

"You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man." - Mahatma Gandhi

"An unjust law is itself a species of violence. Arrest for its breach is more so." - Mahatma Gandhi

"A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history." - Mahatma Gandhi

"I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles; but today it means getting along with people." - Mahatma Gandhi

"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Non-violence is not a garment to be put on and off at will. Its seat is in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being." - Mahatma Gandhi

"I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet." - Mahatma Gandhi

"I cannot conceive of a greater loss than the loss of one's self-respect." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained." - Mahatma Gandhi

"A man is the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes." - Mahatma Gandhi

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err." - Mahatma Gandhi

"It is unwise to be too sure of one's own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err." - Mahatma Gandhi

"To lose patience is to lose the battle." - Mahatma Gandhi

"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Nonviolence is a weapon of the strong." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment. Full effort is full victory." - Mahatma Gandhi

"The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Hate the sin, love the sinner." - Mahatma Gandhi

"You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind." - Mahatma Gandhi

"A 'No' uttered from the deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble." - Mahatma Gandhi