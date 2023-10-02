Education

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Famous quotes By Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Mahatma Gandhi is admired for his unwavering dedication to nonviolence, justice, and human rights and serves as a source of inspiration. His advice and values continue to have a profound impact on people all over the world as we remember Mahatma Gandhi in 2023. Gandhi's life and teachings serve as a testament to the efficacy of nonviolent protest, and his words continue to serve as a source of wisdom and inspiration. We present some of Mahatma Gandhi's most well-known quotations in this collection, which capture his philosophy and enduring legacy that cuts across time and geographic boundaries. These words continue to serve as a powerful reminder of the strength of the truth, the virtue of non-violence, and the pursuit of a just and peaceful world.

  1. "You must be the change you want to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

  2. "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi

  3. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

  6. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." - Mahatma Gandhi

  7. "You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results." - Mahatma Gandhi

  8. "The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated." - Mahatma Gandhi

  9. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi

  11. "A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes." - Mahatma Gandhi

  12. "You don't know who is important to you until you actually lose them." - Mahatma Gandhi

  13. "In doing something, do it with love or never do it at all." - Mahatma Gandhi

  14. "It is health that is the real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver." - Mahatma Gandhi

  15. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed." - Mahatma Gandhi

  16. "Nonviolence is the first article of my faith. It is also the last article of my creed." - Mahatma Gandhi

  17. "Where there is love, there is life." - Mahatma Gandhi

  20. "It is easy enough to be friendly to one's friends. But to befriend the one who regards himself as your enemy is the quintessence of true religion." - Mahatma Gandhi

  21. "My life is my message." - Mahatma Gandhi

  22. "To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest." - Mahatma Gandhi

  23. "There is no 'way to peace,' there is only 'peace.'" - Mahatma Gandhi

  24. "You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist." - Mahatma Gandhi

  26. "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." - Mahatma Gandhi

  28. "An unjust law is itself a species of violence. Arrest for its breach is more so." - Mahatma Gandhi

  29. "A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history." - Mahatma Gandhi

  30. "I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles; but today it means getting along with people." - Mahatma Gandhi

  31. "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi

  32. "Non-violence is not a garment to be put on and off at will. Its seat is in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being." - Mahatma Gandhi

  34. "I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet." - Mahatma Gandhi

  35. "I cannot conceive of a greater loss than the loss of one's self-respect." - Mahatma Gandhi

  36. "Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained." - Mahatma Gandhi

  39. "A man is the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes." - Mahatma Gandhi

  40. "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win." - Mahatma Gandhi

  41. "Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err." - Mahatma Gandhi

  42. "It is unwise to be too sure of one's own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err." - Mahatma Gandhi

  43. "To lose patience is to lose the battle." - Mahatma Gandhi

  44. "A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave." - Mahatma Gandhi

  45. "Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding." - Mahatma Gandhi

  46. "Nonviolence is a weapon of the strong." - Mahatma Gandhi

  48. "Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment. Full effort is full victory." - Mahatma Gandhi

  50. "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." - Mahatma Gandhi

  52. "Hate the sin, love the sinner." - Mahatma Gandhi

  54. "You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind." - Mahatma Gandhi

  55. "A 'No' uttered from the deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble." - Mahatma Gandhi

