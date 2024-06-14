Modern English School, Kahilipara Celebrates 41st Foundation Day with Enthusiasm

Modern English School, Kahilipara, celebrated its 41st Foundation Day with great joy and vigour on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. From June 8 to June 12, the festivities witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across all age groups.
A key highlight of the celebration was the school's proud unveiling of its anthem, "Khuje Khuje Likhu Gatha Notun Dinor." This inspiring anthem, composed by Mr. Sambit Rajendra Jena, Founder, of Upgoesthefinger Music with lyrics by Dr. Simanta Das, embodies the spirit and vision of the institution.
Class 9 and 10 students demonstrated their creativity and cultural appreciation by creating an Assamese handwritten magazine. This remarkable achievement was also unveiled during the event, adding a touch of the local culture to the celebrations.
Throughout the day, a series of engaging events were organized to inspire and showcase the talents of our students. The art & Craft Exhibitions, Photography Exhibitions, and T-shirt and Face Painting competitions were not just competitions, but platforms that sparked interest in the creative fields among our budding photographers and artists. These events culminated in a vibrant exhibition, judged by esteemed individuals from the art community, Mr. Atul Ch. Baruah and Mr. Narayan Neog, further validating the talent and potential of our students.
On June 11, as part of the celebration, the 3rd Kuladhar Das Academic Symposium 2024 was organized in memory of the school's late founder, Kuladhar Das. This year's symposium focused on "Global Migration and Global Crisis." Arunabh Das (Class XI), Ishita Rani Boro (Class X), Sayan Ghosh (Class X), Jyotishnata Choudhury (Class XI), Arpita Roy (Class XII), and Hardeek Gaurav Bania (Class XI) presented their insightful research on the topic. These young scholars delved into critical global issues, including the Venezuelan refugee crisis, economic migration in Bangladesh, the South Sudan crisis, the Bangladesh Rohingya crisis, and the Syrian crisis. Dr. Muktikam Hazarika, Assistant Professor at Cotton University, graced the event.
On June 7 and 8, class 12 students (Batch 2023-24 and 2024-25) planned and executed a Model United Nations (MUN) event at the school premises. The MUN saw active participation from students in Classes 9 to 12, resulting in dynamic and well-versed discussions. This event provided a platform for students to develop critical thinking, diplomacy, and leadership skills, reflecting the school's commitment to comprehensive education.
Principal Mrs. Jonali Das of Modern English School said, "This Foundation Day is not just a milestone but a testament to our students and faculty's relentless pursuit of excellence. The creativity, dedication, and intellectual curiosity displayed during these celebrations are commendable. We look forward to more years of inspiring and nurturing young critical minds."