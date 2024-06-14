Modern English School, Kahilipara Celebrates 41st Foundation Day with Enthusiasm

Throughout the day, a series of engaging events were organized to inspire and showcase the talents of our students. The art & Craft Exhibitions, Photography Exhibitions, and T-shirt and Face Painting competitions were not just competitions, but platforms that sparked interest in the creative fields among our budding photographers and artists. These events culminated in a vibrant exhibition, judged by esteemed individuals from the art community, Mr. Atul Ch. Baruah and Mr. Narayan Neog, further validating the talent and potential of our students.