National

Educational institutions to reopen from August: HRD Minister

By Pratidin Bureau
474

Schools, colleges, and universities will reopen across India by mid-August 2020, said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal.

In an interview with BBC News Hindi, the union minister said that results of examinations would be declared by August 15 and then the educational institutions will reopen.

All educational institutions have been shut since March 16 and a nationwide lockdown was called for on March 24 in order to contain the spread of the deadly Corona Virus pandemic.

It was previously reported that educational institutions will reopen by July in a zone-wise manner, starting from Green and Orange districts across the nation. Later, the Union Home Ministry clarified that any such decision is yet to be taken regarding the opening of educational institutions.

You might also like
National

Delhi High Court rejects P Chidambaram’s bail plea

Top Stories

Bhumi Pujan for six-lane bridge over Brahmaputra river

Sports

Sachin’s coach Achrekar dies at 86

Top Stories

Assam’s Few Districts likely to be divided into Red & Orange zones

Top Stories

Ram Madhav proximity hit Himanta hard

Technology

Mission Chandrayaan-2 not a failure | READ WHY

Comments
Loading...