Educational institutions to reopen from August: HRD Minister

Schools, colleges, and universities will reopen across India by mid-August 2020, said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal.

In an interview with BBC News Hindi, the union minister said that results of examinations would be declared by August 15 and then the educational institutions will reopen.

All educational institutions have been shut since March 16 and a nationwide lockdown was called for on March 24 in order to contain the spread of the deadly Corona Virus pandemic.

It was previously reported that educational institutions will reopen by July in a zone-wise manner, starting from Green and Orange districts across the nation. Later, the Union Home Ministry clarified that any such decision is yet to be taken regarding the opening of educational institutions.