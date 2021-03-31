Election 2021: Amit Shah To Visit Assam Today, Will Hold Three Rallies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three election rallies in poll-bound Assam on Wednesday. Shah is scheduled to visit Dispur, Bijni, and Hajo to campaign for the last phase of the Assam Assembly polls.

Shah will address a mega rally at Sonapur Mini Playground in Dispur at 3 pm. The BJP leader will campaign for candidate Atul Bora.

Earlier tomorrow he will address public meetings at Ulubari Reserve in Bijni where Ajay Kumar Ray will contest the third phase elections from.

Thereafter, the star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party will address a rally at Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Hajo in Kamrup Rural. Female candidate Suman Haripriya will contest the Hajo seat.

The third phase of the ensuing Assam general elections to 40 Assembly seats will be held on April 6.