Election 2021: BJP-Led NDA Retains Power In Assam With 75 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition has won a second consecutive term in the recently conducted Assam Legislative Assembly polls.

BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party – Liberal (UPP-L) have bagged 75 seats. The majority mark in the 126- seat Assam Assembly for a party or coalition to form a government is 64.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led government has become the first non-Congress party to retain power in the state for a second straight term.

The saffron party emerged victorious with 60 seats; the same figure which the party had claimed in the 2016 Assembly elections. The party’s allies – the Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Liberal won nine and six seats, respectively.

The opposition ‘Mahajot’ won 50 seats, of which Congress won 29 seats, whhile, Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front won 16. The Bodoland Peoples Front won four seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) bagged one.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP-AGP-BPF alliance had won 86 seats, while the incumbent Congress managed to fetch only 26 seats. The AIUDF, who had contested separately, had won 13 seats.