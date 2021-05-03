Election 2021: BJP-Led NDA Retains Power In Assam With 75 Seats

RegionalElection 2021Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
271

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition has won a second consecutive term in the recently conducted Assam Legislative Assembly polls.

BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party – Liberal (UPP-L) have bagged 75 seats. The majority mark in the 126- seat Assam Assembly for a party or coalition to form a government is 64.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led government has become the first non-Congress party to retain power in the state for a second straight term.

Related News

Assam Poll Results: ECI Declares Results For 105 Seats

Ripun Bora Resigns As APCC President

Assam Covid Death Toll Touches 30, Highest During Second…

Election 2021: PM Modi Thanks Assam For Electing NDA For…

The saffron party emerged victorious with 60 seats; the same figure which the party had claimed in the 2016 Assembly elections. The party’s allies – the Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Liberal won nine and six seats, respectively.

The opposition ‘Mahajot’ won 50 seats, of which Congress won 29 seats, whhile, Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front won 16. The Bodoland Peoples Front won four seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) bagged one.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP-AGP-BPF alliance had won 86 seats, while the incumbent Congress managed to fetch only 26 seats. The AIUDF, who had contested separately, had won 13 seats.

You might also like
National

Boat capsizes in east Godavari, several missing

Regional

JEE Exam Scam: Four More Arrested

Sports

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Crash out in quarter-finals

Regional

‘Tantrik’ Ramesh Saharia sent to 5-day police custody

Top Stories

Schools To Remain Closed Till Jan Next Year In Mizoram

Regional

Assam By-Polls| BJP Marks the Victory in Ratabari

Comments
Loading...