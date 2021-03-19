Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Election 2021: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP For Increasing Unemployment

By Pratidin Bureau
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for increasing the unemployment in Assam during his interaction with Lahowal college students in Dibrugarh district.

The veteran Congress leader also said “It is the BJP that uses hatred to divide society. No matter where they go to spread hatred, the Congress will ensure it promotes there love and harmony”.

Gandhi also asserted that if his party voted to power in Assam, will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state.

“Youth should actively participate in politics and fight for Assam if one feels that the state is being robbed. Democracy means voice of Assam should control the state. If we don’t include students then there can be no democracy,” said Gandhi while interacting with thousands of students.

Gandhi raised the issues of the wages of tea workers, privatization of airports among the students for fight against it.

Gandhi, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, is scheduled to release the party’s manifesto in the poll-bound state on Saturday.

