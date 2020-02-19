Electricity bills likely to rise in Assam

The electricity charges are likely to increase for various consumer categories in Assam. After the public hearing on tariff petitions of APDCL, APGCL, and AEGCL, the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) is likely to approve the increase in power tariff in the State.

According to reports, against the current rate of Rs. 7.25 per unit, the tariff is likely to be increased to Rs. 8.85 per unit for domestic consumers. Similarly, for commercial consumers, against the current rate of Rs. 7.60 per unit, the tariff is likely to be increased to Rs. 9.45 per unit.