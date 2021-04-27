Elephant Safari in Kaziranga To Close from April 30

The Elephant Safari in Kaziranga National Park will be closed for visitors from April 30 for the tourist season 2020-2021. This was stated in a general notice issued by the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat.

Tourists from both Assam and outside the state have thronged in large numbers after the park’s reopening. This year the park has witnessed large numbers of tourists from different parts of the country.

The park authorities informed that they strictly followed the COVID-19 protocols.

Wearing masks and sanitising hands have been made compulsory and tourists are also asked to maintain social distancing.

Elephant safari is one of the biggest tourists’ attractions in the park.