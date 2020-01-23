Emotion can change govt, not a community : Himanta

“Emotion can change a government but can’t save a community. Emotion had already caused much damage to the Assamese community and will do it once again. Warned Assam Finance and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a meeting of Youth Parliament organized by Bharatiya Janata YuvaMarcha at Shankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati he said, “It is very sad that there was no proper intellectual discussion regarding Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA)”

He blamed the intellectuals of Assam for misguiding the society for which the present anti CAA agitation has taken an emotional turn.

Harping at noted intellectual Nagen Saikia he said that while he was the member of Rajya Sabha he had a different take .“Before CAA 2019, thrice the Citizenship Act was amended and all were detrimental to the Assamese society. But likes of Dr. Nagen Saikia despite being a parliamentarian that time kept quiet”

Besides Dr. Sharma, the BJP President Ranjit Das was also present on the occasion.