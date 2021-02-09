Top StoriesSports

England Beat India In First Test To Lead Series 1-0

By Pratidin Bureau
1

England won the first test match against India by a huge margin of 227 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

England’s exceptional bowling performance in the fourth innings wrapped up the Indian innings with scoreboard reading only 192 while the former managed to score 420 runs.

Just after the match, former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and said in Hindi that he had warned India to not be overconfident after their win in Australia.

“India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha,” he tweeted.

Earlier last month after India’s victory over Australia in the four-match Test series, Pietersen warned India on Twitter to be well prepared for England, despite their historic win at The Gabba.

“India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen,” he had tweeted.

England now on a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, will face India in the second Test match from February 13.

