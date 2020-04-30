Ensure cargo movement of all goods: MHA to states

The Centre on Thursday allowed free movement of all goods cargo, including empty vehicles after delivery or for pick up of goods.

It has been clearly mentioned in the government order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the movement of “through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks, is allowed without any hindrance”.

The order issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all state and Union Territory Chief Secretaries mentions that local authorities “must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country”.

The order clarified that it is essential to maintain the supply chain of goods and services in the country to boost the economy as well as to meet the demand of people amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown.