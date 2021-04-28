Ensure More COVID-19 Testing: IMA To Assam Govt

The Indian Medical Association, Assam branch urged the state government to ensure more COVID-19 testing of people and to expedite the vaccination process.

Expressing serious concern at the rising number of cases in the state and the aggressive nature of the second surge of Covid in the country, IMA state President Dr Satyajit Borah and Secretary Dr Sikha Sarma said that people must get themselves vaccinated without any hesitation and fear as the benefit of Covid-vaccine is beyond any doubt.

The IMA also advised the state government to accelerate the testing mechanism like in the first phase as the number of tests in recent time is very low, they said. It is also of concern that test kits are not easily available and testing by private players has considerably gone down after the irrational ceiling by the government, the doctors said.

According to a PTI report, the IMA also urged the government to expedite the vaccination process and utilize the full potential and infrastructure including private and other organized sectors. The IMA welcomed the bold step taken by the state government to vaccinate all citizens above 18 years free of cost and it hopes the one crore doses the government has ordered will reach the state very soon.

“At the same time we request the government not to make the vaccination process much complicated by asking the people to register in portals and making vaccination much costlier in private sector until the ensuing emergency and crisis is over”, they said.

This is a time for all to show innate energy and potentials and “guide the authorities to go ahead in a right path to overcome this unexpected spike of Covid cases”, the doctors said. Challenges are being faced not only by the public but also by the government and the medical fraternity as well, as there was no anticipation of the gravity of the second wave. “We, on behalf of the IMA, once again request people to strictly adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviours and protocols announced by the government from time to time and to show utmost patience and restraint during this difficult time”, the doctors added.